Complete Comfort Gives Back This Holiday Season

Keith McGaha of Shelbyville, IN is the recipient of a brand new furnace from Complete Comfort.

This holiday season Complete Comfort decided to give back to the community that has supported them for over 20 years. Keith McGaha was selected for his big heart.

McGaha’s current system is over 30 years old and not only doesn’t work, but is a health and safety hazard. The new system being installed is much more energy efficient and will save him money on his gas and electric bill. Complete Comfort is also making modifications to McGaha’s ductwork and filter access so that HVAC system maintenance is easier for him moving forward. McGaha said, “I see this happening to other people all the time, I never thought something like this would happen to me” Complete Comfort has been serving Central Indiana for 20 years. If you have a heating, cooling, or plumbing question you can contact Complete Comfort. If you have a situation that we feel you can address yourself, we will help walk you through it.

