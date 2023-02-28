Sponsored

6 Best People Search Sites Online – A Comprehensive Guide

It may be quite difficult to sort out the greatest people search sites from the less than stellar ones among the plethora of people search sites that each claim to be the best. In addition, there are now a great deal of competing finest people finding sites, which is confusing.

In any case, we have spent considerable time researching and assessing various people who search websites in order to choose only the most reputable ones from which to provide you with the most exhaustive, precise, and detailed search results.

Find an old friend, track down long-lost relatives, confirm business ties, investigate a new acquaintance’s background, and more with the aid of these top people search engines.

6 Best People Search Sites on the Market

TruthFinder: Best People Search Sites Overall Intelius: Best for Detailed Reports Instant Checkmate: Great for Criminal History Check PeopleFinders: Best for Ease of Use Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Site US Search: Oldest People Search Engine

TruthFinder: Best People Search Site Overall

Pros:

The availability of a Dark Web Scan

Access to a variety of people search engines

Excellent rating A+ BBB

Get in touch with us at no cost to you!

Cons:

Pricier

TruthFinder, a background check company, may not be as old as some of the other people-finding options since it didn’t begin operations until 2015, but it has quickly become a market leader.

TruthFinder claims to have more than 60,000 5-star ratings, so it must be doing something right if it provides such thorough and accurate reports. An A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau adds even more weight to their standing.

Usability: 4.9/5

TruthFinder is one of the simplest people-search tools available because of its clean design and intuitive UI. The majority of the site’s content may be found directly on the main page.

In addition, there is an Android mobile app, so you can do a search and quickly learn more about a person you know no matter where you’re.

Features: 4.9/5

TruthFinder offers a variety of search options, including a people search, public records, background check, and reverse phone lookup, so you can learn more about anybody you’re curious about.

Names, numbers, emails, and physical addresses may all be used in this way.

Using the People and Background Search to confirm an online date, track down long-lost relatives, vet a potential roommate, or even see what information about yourself shows on a background check.

In addition, TruthFinder searches through millions of records to provide you with the most comprehensive background check available. This allows you to learn all you need to know about a person’s criminal history, arrest record, and other relevant facts.

Identities are easily stolen in today’s digitally connected society. Dark Web Scans may be performed to check whether your personal data is being utilized for any malicious purposes.

The scan does more than just look for evidence of identity theft on the web; it also keeps an eye out for it in the future.

What TruthFinder Can Uncover: 4.9/5

TruthFinder’s ability to sift through millions of public documents means it likely provides the most comprehensive search results.

A comprehensive report on TruthFinder may include data like

Criminal history

Birth & death records

Contact information

Dating site profiles

Employment history

Social media accounts

Education history

Arrest records

Location history

Dating profiles

Possible relatives & family members

Traffic offenses

Pricing: 4.7/5

TruthFinder is the top-tier service, but it’s not always the least expensive. TruthFinder is well suited, however, if you need comprehensive and thorough reports.

If all you care about is finding out who’s calling you and where they’re from, however, TruthFinder’s reverse phone search is completely free.

A breakdown of costs;

1-month unlimited reports – $28.05/mo

3-month unlimited reports – $23.28/mo (Power Users – Billed at $46.56 every two months)

Intelius: Best for Detailed Reports

Pros:

Easy to navigate interface

Highly regarded and trusted

Over 20 billion records from the public sector were used

Massive repository of public documents

Cons:

Constricted to the United States only

Intelius, which has been around since 2003, is now the industry standard for persons and background searches.

Intelius is a great alternative if you’re seeking simple and effective people search engines to use on a daily basis. You can find out a ton of details about your potential new neighbor or date thanks to the people search software that sifts through millions of data.

Usability: 4.9/5

Intelius stands apart due to its user-friendly interface, which is the foundation of the company’s whole philosophy. The search criteria are clearly shown on the homepage, along with intuitive suggestions for what to type in order to do a search quickly and easily.

The people search website seems to perform an excellent job of presenting the information in fairly easily consumable chunks, which enables you to have an easy time selecting appropriate results from the many public documents from which it draws its data.

Features: 5/5

Intelius offers flexible search criteria to increase your chances of locating the information you want.

The normal people’s search is reliable since it allows you to find out a lot of information about someone with only their first and last name. If you know the person’s state or city, you may further narrow the search for more relevant results.

There is also the option to do a reverse phone or address search to learn more about the person or business behind a new number or to locate property records. If you need a mortgage, doing a reverse address search is a great idea.

What Can Intelius Uncover: 4.9/5

You can trust that the reports on individuals and properties you get from Intelius are thorough and up-to-date. It’s possible that the end outcome may surprise you positively.

Intelius searches may reveal a wide variety of data, including but not limited to the following:

Traffic offenses

Arrest records

Family members and relatives

Sexual offenses

Phone numbers

Court records

Misdemeanors

Social media profiles

Assets

Address history

Bankruptcies

Pricing: 4.9/5

The people search sites are free, a basic search function is a great way to get started with the people search sites. Basic facts about a person, such as their age and previous addresses, may be gleaned using this. You’ll need a paid membership to get the more in-depth reports, however.

The good news is that, at the moment, the membership costs are lower than those of the vast majority of people’s search sites. Furthermore, we would conclude that Intelius provides excellent value for money because of the breadth and simplicity of the information it provides.

A breakdown of costs;

1-month unlimited reports – $24.86/mo

2-month unlimited reports – $21.13/mo ($42.25 charged every 60 days)

Instant Checkmate: Great for Criminal History Check

Pros:

Timely and accurate reporting

Freephone accessibility

Provided with the option to save reports as PDF files

A simple and straightforward user interface

Cons:

There is no option to purchase a single report

Instant Checkmate is the “detective” you can trust to instantly reveal anyone’s criminal record, so you and your family members can feel more secure.

Means of assuring your satisfaction with the background check service, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has awarded it with an A+ rating, confirming the people search website’s standing as a reliable resource for people searches.

Usability: 4.9/5

To begin, Instant Checkmate provides a streamlined search experience by fusing a prompt search feature with an intuitive navigation bar.

You can feel confident that even the most comprehensive reports are presented clearly and precisely by Instant Checkmate, saving you a ton of time.

You should have no trouble navigating the people search sites, but if you do, the service provides prompt and cost-free phone assistance.

Features: 4.9/5

There are four primary direct search methods available on Instant Checkmate: people search, reverse phone lookup search, arrest records search, and criminal and prisoner search.

The individual’s search is quite simple, requiring simply a person’s name and city of residence to provide results. As an added bonus, knowing more about an unknown caller is possible with only their phone number.

Currently, Instant Checkmate’s criminal records search is its most impressive function, since it examines a mountain of data. The greatest thing is that you can filter the criminal records searches by state, city, and even zip code.

Finally, the prisoner search provides a rapid peek into the country’s prisons, jails, and more, making it possible for individuals to find long-lost acquaintances or family members who may have been jailed.

What Instant Checkmate Can Uncover: 4.8/5

As a comprehensive background check service, Instant Checkmate reveals a lot more than just a criminal record.

Among the information, Instant Checkmate may provide are the following:

Location History

Felonies

Arrest records

Birth and death records

Phone number

Court records

Weapon permits

Address history

Relatives

Social media profiles

Pricing: 4.8/5

Although Instant Checkmate’s monthly and annual membership plans are more expensive than those of its main rivals, they nonetheless provide excellent value for the money, particularly for long-term subscribers.

However, you won’t be able to buy individual reports, and downloading PDFs will cost an additional $1.99—not terrible if you need a physical record.

A breakdown of costs;

1-month unlimited reports – $35.12/mo

3-month unlimited reports – $28.09/mo

PeopleFinders: Best People Search Sites for Ease of Use

Pros:

Simple to navigate interface

Helpful in reuniting with long-lost loved ones

Offers access to an abundance of data on people

Potential employee screenings might utilize this information

Cons:

We cannot guarantee that all information is current or correct

Possible unwarranted invasion of personal space

Certain types of information might be very costly to get

It may not be appropriate to make some details public

PeopleFinders is an online database that facilitates people searches and provides relevant results. It’s a well-known database that allows users to find out all sorts of things about people, from their addresses to their criminal backgrounds.

You may look for a person by their name, address, or phone number on this simple and straightforward people search website. PeopleFinders have a wide range of applications, from reuniting separated friends and family to investigating the pasts of prospective employers and spouses.

Usability: 5/5

The majority of PeopleFinders’ users praise the app’s simplicity. The site’s intuitive design makes it simple to look for a person by name, address, or phone number. The search interface is user-friendly, and the returned results are neatly arranged.

To further refine their findings, users may use the available filters. Users may further refine their searches by selecting specific criteria, such as distance from their current location, age range, or presence or absence of criminal records. Because of its intuitive layout and simple controls, PeopleFinders may be used by persons of varying degrees of technical proficiency.

Features: 4/5

You can find individuals by name, number, or address with PeopleFinders. The latter only provides an additional one in the form of an email address lookup.

Using a reverse phone search service puts an end to your curiosity about mysterious callers. If you know someone’s address or are just curious about the neighborhood’s past, you may use the site’s reverse address tool to do both. Also, if you get an email and want to know more about who sent it and from where, the free email search is your greatest friend.

The time has come to discuss accuracy. The reliability of a person’s discovery service is a constant theme throughout user evaluations. A solid A grade is what we’re going to award the site.

People search sites provide access to sufficient data without charge. I found that finding friends was a lot easier and took far less time than I had anticipated. What emerged from the data were the best means of getting in contact with them.

All of their personal information is shared, such as phone numbers, addresses, and family members. It also showed a list of their neighbors along with some basic information about each one. It’s hard to find better free people search websites.

What PeopleFinders Can Uncover:

PeopleFinders is able to find a lot of data on people, such as:

Contact Information: Name, present and former addresses, telephone numbers, and electronic mail addresses are all examples of such information.

Background Information: The term “background information” may refer to anything from an individual’s job history and educational credentials to their criminal past and arrest records.

Property Records: Details on a person’s real estate holdings, such as their address, property type, and name of the owner, may be included.

Public Records: Records of marriages, divorces, and bankruptcies might fall under this category.

Social Media Profiles: PeopleFinders may look for a person’s social media accounts like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Relatives and associates: Family and friends may be located through PeopleFinders, which also provides their contact details.

When using people search websites, keep in mind that not everyone will have access to all of the information and that not all of it will be correct or up-to-date. Additionally, certain details might be too sensitive to share with the general public.

Pricing:

In exchange for monetary compensation, PeopleFinders provides the following services:

Monthly subscription – $24.95

Individual reports – $1.95

Although PeopleFinders is one of the most popular people search websites, it does have certain drawbacks. To begin, there are certain doubts about its apparent honesty in data collecting. Furthermore, there is almost no data available on a person’s social media profiles.

But. Individual reports may be purchased, which is not an option with most other businesses. If you’re trying to save money and are simply doing single searches, that’s a good option.

Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Sites

Pros:

Downloadable PDF reports

Quick and easy to get at a low price

Easy to navigate interface

Cons:

Restricted by past convictions

Seeking a reasonably priced people finder service? It’s possible you’ve discovered it right now.

Spokeo appears to be the ideal choice for those searching for pretty casual information about a person since it strikes a decent mix between pricing and accessibility.

Approximately 12 billion records are said to be encrypted and safe on the site. You’d want to know if they’ve received accolades from prestigious outlets like Forbes and the New York Times to show that they’re real.

Usability: 4.9/5

Spokeo has all the hallmarks of a top-notch people search site, including a clean design that makes good use of white space. To sum up, even if you’ve never used people search sites before, you won’t have any problem getting about Spokeo.

The site’s customer care and search assistance staff are dedicated to resolving any concerns as quickly as possible.

Features 4.7/5

Spokeo doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles, but it performs everything you’d expect from a top-notch background check provider while staying true to its design philosophy of keeping things simple.

Using people search site like Spokeo, it’s possible to locate a wealth of data about a person with just their name, contact number, email address, or even street address.

People search websites indicate that doing a reverse address search is a great way to learn more about a certain property.

However, one of the most useful functions of people search websites like Spokeo is the regular updates. Spokeo will notify you of any changes to your report so that you always have the most up-to-date information on your friend, family member, or business partner.

What Spokeo Can Uncover: 4.7/5

Spokeo has a friendlier sound to it and is a terrific resource for discovering in-depth, individual details.

The typical results are as follows:

Location history

Wealth records

Personal details

Criminal records

Contact information

Social media accounts

Family associates

Pricing: 4.8/5

Spokeo offers a lot of value for the money for people search websites. The people search app is dedicated to providing excellent reports and value for your investment, despite being the most inexpensive people search service offered.

A Review of Costs:

1-month membership – $19.95

2-month membership – $14.95

US Search: Oldest People Search Engines

Pros:

Simple and cheap people search engines

Immediate results

Successfully serving customers for over 25 years

Cons:

Expensive, in-depth reports

Restricted criminal histories

US Search has been one of the leading people search websites since 1993. US Search sifts through local, state, and federal data to learn mostly generic, basic information on individuals, making it the perfect resource for those looking to reconnect with old friends.

However, the site might still research a property.

Usability: 4.5/5

US Search, one of the most popular people search websites founded in 1993, has evolved to meet the needs of modern users by providing a step-by-step process for doing a search using a person’s name, mobile number, or address.

Features: 4.3/4

US Search is one of the best people search websites known for its lightning-fast reports; in just a few minutes, you’ll have access to comprehensive search results along with full contact information.

Most notably, you may easily access past reports by visiting the people search websites, where they will remain for a full year.

What US Search can uncover: 4.3/5

What you could discover in a report from US Search, one of the leading people search websites:

Employment & education history

Property ownership & value

Phone numbers

Social profiles

Personal details

Pricing: 4.4/5

US Search is one of the most affordable people search websites for a single report, although more in-depth studies come at a higher price.

An Overview of Costs:

1-month unlimited searches – $19.86

Reverse Phone Lookup – $1.99

Ranking Methodology for the Best People Search Sites

When compiling a list of the finest people search websites, there are several things to take into consideration, including

Material Quality: The caliber of the information that people search engines provide is the most crucial consideration when assigning a site’s rating. The information must be correct, comprehensive, and up-to-date.

Assist: If a user has any problems or inquiries while using one of these people search sites, the service’s customer care team should be there to help.

Search Capabilities: It’s essential to be able to look up people in a database using various search parameters, such as their name, address, mobile number, and so on. The greater the number of search criteria a user may enter, the more likely the site is to provide relevant results.

Accuracy: This follows on from the preceding point and cannot be stressed enough. If the data is erroneous or out of date, it won’t matter how much was found. That’s why we considered reliability while deciding on these first-rate options.

Companies who were able to both advertise a wide variety of useful features and online tools and really supply them received better marks.

The size of an online database is a characteristic unique to people search sites, background-checking services, and other online tools promising to expose “hidden” information. A larger database allows for more possibilities for discovery.

The cost of a service is another crucial factor. Customers will be dissatisfied regardless of the product’s features, quality, or usefulness if the price is too high. Thus, cost-effectiveness was included in the evaluation of people search apps.

Ease of use: The style and layout of people search websites are crucial in making sure the content is presented clearly and, of course, that the site as a whole is simple to use. People-finding platforms that are easy to use, have a minimalistic design and are responsive across devices fared better in our ranking.

All people search websites should have strict privacy and security measures in place to safeguard user’s personal data and prevent unethical data mining.

What Is a People Search Site

You may be looking for long-lost relatives or checking out potential partners. All it takes is a few clicks on people search sites to do this. Finding someone is as simple as entering their name, mobile number, or address into an online people search database.

Best People Search Engines – Buying Guide

What Are the Best People Search Sites To Find Someone?

If you’re looking for someone, TruthFinder is one of the best people search websites to locate someone.

By searching through over 20 billion records, people search sites generate in-depth reports. Intelius also provides some of the most comprehensive contact and personal information in its reports, making it simpler than average to reconnect with an old friend or business associate.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites?

It’s true that you can find a few free people search sites that do people’s searches. However, many people search sites may need payment if you want more than the most basic results since the people search sites themselves must pay to get information from reputable sources.

How To Find Out Where Someone Lives?

A person’s name, mobile number, social network username, and even email address may often uncover basic information about them on people search sites.

People search sites often include both current and previous addresses, so you can usually figure out someone’s address by looking through these records. People search sites can include a person’s family and associates in a report, giving you another potential avenue of inquiry on their whereabouts.

Can I Find Someone Just by Using Their Name?

To answer your question, you can use people search sites to locate someone by their name alone. If you’re trying to find someone using people search sites but having trouble due to a common name, knowing the city or state they last resided in will help immensely.

Tips on Choosing the Best People Search Sites

The highest chances of finding useful and reliable data on someone are offered by the most well-known people search sites.

Follow these guidelines to choose the most suitable people search sites for you;

Reputation

It should come as no surprise that the most successful people search websites for persons searches have a large number of positive customer ratings.

Starting with social networks and question-and-answer sites like Quora, Reddit, Facebook, and others will help you learn which people search sites provide the most accurate insight into a person’s reputation.

People Search Sites Database

The people search sites database provides an indication of the depth of information that may be obtained by a persons search firm. For the most accurate results, use people search sites like those we just discussed that scours through millions of public documents.

User Experience

The greatest people search sites will have an intuitive design that makes finding the information you need quick and easy. In addition, people search sites should be simple and quick to use so that users of all skill levels may quickly and easily locate the information they need.

Pricing

Generally, the prices offered by most people search sites are rather comparable. However, more costly people search sites usually provide more comprehensive information.

The data, however, may not be useful for your purposes. If you want low costs and reliable results from your online searches, it’s advisable to stick with people search sites that give pricing close to the standard of what most people search sites charge.

Benefits of Using People Search Sites

In reality, it’s not a good idea to depend on conventional methods of discovery. A lack of results or a lack of resources within your budget is a more probable outcome. To do this, people search websites are essential.

Fast search: Finding someone’s contact information and address no longer requires a trip to the library or municipal offices. The greatest people search sites can provide the results at any time.

Bulk Search: Manual labor can set you back four cups of coffee and a throbbing headache if you’re on the lookout for a large group of individuals. People search sites, on the other hand, can help you find the information you need quickly and easily.

Accurate results: You can learn whatever you want if you put in the time and effort to study. When a person can just use people search sites, there’s no need to bother. The content on these people search sites is more up-to-date than that found in traditional print media.

Background checks: People search sites are useful not just for locating individuals, but also for researching their past, criminal records, and other relevant information.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites

Need to know if there are any free people search sites out there. Sure, they do. Some excellent instances are as follows:

Google

It’s one of the oldest people search sites, so you may use it to track down anybody you need to. Doing a Google person’s search, however, will lead you into a rabbit hole of links and results since it’s one of the fully functional people search engines. Finding specific information will be time-consuming due to the widespread distribution of data.

LinkedIn

Profiling people search sites like LinkedIn display professional resumes and histories. You don’t need an account to view people’s career histories. But if you’re looking for something more personal, this isn’t the place to go.

Facebook

Today, Facebook is one of the most popular people search sites since almost everyone uses it. The only issue with this social networking site is the plethora of profiles with the same or similar names.

TruePeopleSearch

TruePeopleSearch is totally one of the free people search engines that allows you to look for an individual by their complete name and street location. Similarly to other people search sites, it’s useful, but only up to a point. The people search sites simply search its database of common American names for a match.

How To Get Started With People Search Sites

Get Started With Your Favorite Service by To join, go to the registration page and provide your first and last names along with an email address you check often. Decide on a Subscription: Pick the best subscription plan and payment option for your needs. Third, do a search by entering a name, mobile number, email id, social network username, or other identifying information into the search field once your account has been authorized. Refine your search by providing more information that the people search sites may want from you. Some examples of information that may go here include a person’s location and religion. To review your findings, click the link provided once they’re available.

What Are the Best Sites To Search for a Person?

With only a few mouse clicks, you can access a wealth of varied and reliable information about anybody, including yourself, using the top people search sites.

TruthFinder is one of the best people search sites due to its comprehensive database of public documents, flexible set of search criteria, and lightning-fast delivery of search results.

However, two popular people search sites that do thorough searches and provide in-depth reports include Instant Checkmate and Intelius.

Important: Only use people search sites that comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) for purposes of employee, renter, and consumer credit screening.

