College Basketball

Ball State hiring Michael Lewis as head men’s basketball coach

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Michael Lewis is coming back home to Indiana as Ball State’s next men’s head basketball coach.

The school announced the hiring of Lewis — currently an assistant at UCLA — on Friday.

A native of Jasper, Indiana, Lewis played at Indiana University from 1996-2000 under Bob Knight. He got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant for Knight at Texas Tech.

Lewis served as an assistant coach at Stephen F. Austin (2004-05), Eastern Illinois (2005-2011), Butler (2011-16) and Nebraska (2016-19) before joining UCLA’s staff for the 2019-20 season.

He will start his new role once the Bruins finish their season. They face North Carolina in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.