College Basketball

IU coach Woodson recovering from COVID, won’t be at Minnesota game

Head coach Mike Woodson of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts against the St. Mary's Gaels in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Mike Woodson, coach of the Indiana University men’s basketball team, will not lead Wednesday night’s game because he is recovering from COVID-19, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun reports.

The Hoosiers will play the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9 p.m. Eastern in Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Associate Head Coach Yasir Rosemond will fill in and will handle media obligations.