IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren looking to sustain success after historic season

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Teri Moren celebrates winning the regular season Big Ten Title during a women's college basketball game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers on Feb. 19, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — IU head women’s basketball coach Teri Moren knows that it takes a lot to win at the highest level of college basketball.

Moren spoke at the Indiana Basketball Media Day at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington this week.

“In athletics, it’s one thing to build it but it’s another thing to sustain it,” Moren said. “We still have so much to achieve… we walk into Assembly Hall every day with this workmen’s like attitude that we haven’t achieved anything yet. We always say there is more work to be done.”

The Hoosiers are coming off a historic season in which Moren was named the AP National Coach of the Year and the team earned its first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to go along with its first Big Ten regular season title in 40 years.

The season ended sooner than expected, however, as the Hoosiers were upset by 9-seed Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last March.

IU continues to add program firsts to its resume, so the next step for the Hoosiers is to hang its first-ever NCAA national championship banner.

“We want one of those,” Moren said while pointing at the five men’s championship banners hanging from the rafters at Assembly Hall. “We’ve been so close. Anytime you have the opportunity to get to a Sweet 16, get to an Elite 8 the way we have, and you realize it’s just that one game and you are playing for a Final Four, you are playing for a national championship. We’ve tasted it, we know what it takes to get there and there is no question we have everything we need in order to win a national championship.”

The Hoosiers host Northwood for an exhibition game on Nov. 1 before opening up the season against Stanford on Nov. 12.

—

For more updates on the Hoosiers, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.