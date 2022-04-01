LaVall Jordan out as Butler basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University will have a new men’s basketball coach next season.
Butler University Athletic Director Barry Collier says the school has “parted ways” with coach LaVall Jordan.
“After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program is needed,” Collier said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, but are incredibly more difficult when it impacts a high-character Bulldog who has represented our university so well for many years. I want to thank LaVall for his dedication to our program, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”
Jordan’s teams were 83-74 in five seasons but only won 24 games in the last two seasons.
Jordan attended Butler and played basketball from 1997 to 2001.