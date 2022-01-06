College Basketball

NCAA addresses COVID-19 guidelines, basketball scheduling

An official NCAA Wilson basketball sits on the court during a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos)

(AP) — The NCAA has updated its pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The biggest recommendation is a booster for those who are beyond two months of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, five months of receiving the Pfizer or six months of receiving the Moderna vaccine.

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball committees also issued a joint statement encouraging schools to adhere to conference policies when scheduling replacement games or rescheduling postponed games and that coach and player absences would be taken into account when teams are evaluated for inclusion in the national tournaments.

Statement