NCAA to allow fan cutouts at Final Four games at Lucas Oil Stadium

The FInal Four logo is shown on the exterior of Lucas Oil Stadium in March 2021 in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NCAA will allow fan cutouts at Final Four games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans can purchase a cutout for $100.

You must submit a photo – not a selfie – taken by someone 4 feet away from you.

Money supports two charities: United Way’s Central Indiana COVID-19 Recovery and Rebound Effort, and Hilinski’s Hope Foundation.

Cutouts can be mailed to you after the tournament is over, if you choose.

To get your cutout, click here.

