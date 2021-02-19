NCAA to allow up to 25% fan capacity at March Madness games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A limited number of fans will be allowed for all rounds of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

Up to 25% capacity will be allowed for all rounds, including the Final Four.

“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible.”

The entire tournament – all 67 games – will take place in Indiana.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Mackey Arena and Assembly Hall will host the games. Indy was previously scheduled to host the Final Four before the decision was made to move the entire tournament to Indiana.

Attendees must wear face masks and use social distancing.

Essential staff and family members of players and coaches will also be allowed in attendance.

In January, News 8 reported that nearly 3,000 hotel rooms were placed on hold in Indianapolis in preparation for the tournament.

Additionally, the entire 2021 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament was moved from Chicago to Indianapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.