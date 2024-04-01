Purdue fans celebrate team moving on to Final Four

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue men’s basketball fans erupted when the team took down the Tennessee Volunteers in the March Madness Elite Eight.

News 8 was at Brothers Bar in West Lafayette when students learned the team would move on to the Final Four after beating the Volunteers 72-66 in Detroit.

People were climbing on the bar, the seats, and the benches when the game ended and fans started celebrating.

Fans said that after last year’s disappointing loss in the first round, they are really excited to see if Purdue can go the whole way after the Final Four.

“Can’t stop Edey!! We won!! Final four baby!!,” screamed Donte Davis, a Purdue senior.

Brothers was not the only bar full of Purdue fans. Harry’s Chocolate Shop was at capacity when News 8 visited and caught up with David Pope, another Purdue student, while he waited to get inside.

“It’s been a lot of years of disappointment, but hopefully we can just get to the final stretch,” Pope said. “The town has just been pretty bumping with the team going this far. It’s been a lot of heartbreak. It’s been a lot of heartbreak. So, there’s a lot of hope and there’s a lot of excitement.”

News 8 also visited the Boiler Up Bar in the Purdue Memorial Union, which was packed with fans at the start of the game.

This is the first time the Purdue men’s basketball team will move on to the Final Four since 1980. That year, the team lost to UCLA.

The Purdue men’s team has gone to the NCAA Championship Game one time, but has never won.

No. 1 Purdue will take on 11-ranked North Carolina State in the Final Four. The game will tip off just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, in Phoenix, Arizona.

NC State is the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament.

News 8’s Anthony Calhoun will bring you coverage through Purdue’s entire run.