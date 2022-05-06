Sports

Former Purdue PG Eric Hunter transferring to Butler

Eric Hunter Jr. #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts after three point shot during the second half in the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Head Coach Thad Matta’s impressive work in the early going of his second stint at Butler continued Friday with the addition of Purdue’s former starting point guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Hunter Jr., an Indianapolis native and former Tindley High School star is using an extra year of eligibility from the COVID shortened 2019-2020 season to join Matta’s backcourt at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

This past season, Hunter Jr. started the final 18 games of Purdue’s season, averaging 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while earning Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors.

In his final home game with Purdue, a 17-point effort propelled the Boilers past rival Indiana 69-67.

In 2017, Hunter Jr. claimed the Indianapolis City Player of the Year award, later becoming a four-start recruit and earning scholarship offers from Butler, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Creighton.