Center Grove High School basketball experiences memorable night on its home court

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Center Grove High School boys basketball team experienced a memorable Saturday night on its home floor.

The Trojans beat Whiteland 68-43 in the Johnson County Tournament Championship Game.

It’s Center Grove’s third Johnson County Tournament title in the last four years.

A big fourth quarter sealed the victory for Center Grove, which outscored Whiteland 21-2 in the final quarter of the matchup.

Joey Schmitz led the way for Center Grove with 21 points in the win over the Warriors.

On Friday, before the Trojans’ tournament semifinal game against Greenwood, Center Grove head coach Zach Hahn joined News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff live at 5:40 to discuss the importance of the county tournament to his program.

“I think it’s really important,” Hahn said. “Just to keep the tradition of basketball alive. You know, this county tournament’s been going on for a long time. There’s a lot of holiday tournaments that people think are pretty special, but when you’re playing against people you grew up with and neighbors down the road, I think it gives it a little extra fire behind every team. It’s something that we strive for every year and it’s a goal of ours to try and win it.”

With the victory, Center Grove improved to 9-4 on the season. It has won six of its last seven games. The only loss during that stretch was a one-point overtime loss to No. 1 Fishers in December.

Meanwhile, the loss dropped Whiteland to 10-6 on the season. It snapped the Warriors’ five-game winning streak.

The Warriors will hope to bounce back on Friday when they hit the road to face Franklin. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The Trojans are back at home Friday when they host Jeffersonville. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

WISH-TV’s “The Zone” will have you covered again next Friday with highlights from games across the state.