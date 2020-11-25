COVID-19 restrictions imposed to keep high school basketball players, fans safe

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — There are new rules and restrictions for high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

With basketball and other winter sports already underway across the state, most of the rules and restrictions are being done at the school level.

For so many athletes, basketball more than a game. Administrators hope the sport teaches players things they can’t get in a classroom: sportsmanship, time management, teamwork and responsibility. That’s why schools are doing what they can to make sure the season goes on.

While the orange basketball may be the same Tuesday night in the varsity game between Lebanon and West Lafayette, everything else looks a little different.

A home gym that can seat 3,700 will have about 150 people max. That’s just fine for Britiany Wines and other parents who came to see their daughters play.

Trending Headlines

“This is plenty,” Wines said. “I feel so comfortable because we are so limited on the amount of people who are in here. Because ultimately I want to keep the kids safe.”

Each school does things a little differently, and games can be delayed. More than two dozen boys and girls games were postponed Tuesday night across the state.

At Lebanon, no tickets are available to the public. Instead, each home and visiting player can buy up to for tickets that have to be purchased online.

There are large, black stickers in the bleachers reminding families to sit together but stay apart from other households.

The home team sits on one side with the visitors on the other.

The school is trying to livestream all the games it can online.

“I think the spectators are cooperating now. Fans are cooperating because they’re realizing how important it is for these kids to play and how much they need the sport,” said Phil Levine, Lebanon athletics director.

Masks are required.

Levine said it was tough for a few people to adjust early in the season, but, these days, everyone seems to expect it.

Still, one thing you’ll notice is that it’s just a little quieter than the usual Hoosier gym. No pep band is allowed or visiting cheerleaders. Only six from the home can attend.

The concession stand is closed, too.

“Is it safe for everybody? I hope so,” Levine said. “We can only follow the restrictions and guidelines that are in place and make sure it is.”

Still it’s Indiana and the basketball season is happening. something Wines and others didn’t think possible a few months ago.

“If we’re putting all the precautionary measures in place, we’re following those guidance from the board of health, I’m completely comfortable with it,” Wines said.

Still, it’s not easy. There were 14 girls games and 15 boys games postponed around the state and that’s just games that had been slated for Tuesday.

At various points, players will have to sit out. For example, one Lebanon player is out two weeks after guarding someone who later tested positive from an opposing team.

Still, Wines and Levine said it’s better than no games at all.

Indiana on Tuesday again topped its record high for hospitalizations. Hospitals statewide were treating 3,279 coronavirus patients, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday, and that’s more than a 300% increase since late September. Also Tuesday, the state reported it’s nearing another record for the most deaths in a single month, with 103 new deaths noted Tuesday, pushing November’s total to 991 deaths, or 50 fewer deaths than Indiana’s high for all of April. An additional 5,700 Hoosiers also have tested positive, the state said Tuesday.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 23, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.