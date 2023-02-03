High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: February 2, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, her 2nd-ranked Millers begin their state title defense Friday night. Noblesville girls basketball coach Donna Buckley joins Angela Moryan for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is the defending IHSAA state diving champion. Meet Center Grove junior Mia Prusiecki.

And we go on campus at IU to catch up with former Center Grove quarterback and new Hoosier Tayven Jackson as he joins coach Tom Allen’s squad.