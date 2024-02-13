Will your basketball game be featured on ‘The Zone’ this Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school basketball show, “The Zone,” will air highlights from the top games around central Indiana.

This week, “The Zone” will feature highlights from seven high school basketball games around the area.

In addition, WISH-TV’s “The Zone” Player of the Week will be recognized.

Last week, Mooresville’s Rachel Harshman was voted “The Zone” Girls Basketball Player of the Week after recording 20 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals in a 60-34 win over Bloomington North in the sectional semifinal.

WEEK 9: ‘THE ZONE’ GAMES

Game 1: Pike vs. Lawrence North (WNDY Game of the Week)

After getting upset by Ben Davis last Friday, No. 2 Lawrence North (19-2) looks for redemption against Pike (6-13). This is the WNDY Game of the Week, available on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 2: Cathedral vs. Ben Davis

No. 8 Ben Davis (15-4) is at home on Friday night as No. 7 Cathedral (14-4) heads to the west side. This is a rematch of last year’s regional game that saw the Giants win en route to a state title.

Game 3: Avon vs. Noblesville

No. 3 Noblesville (18-2) gets a high-powered home game against a good Avon (12-9) squad.

Game 4: Fishers vs. Zionsville

No. 1 Fishers (19-1), the top basketball team in the state, hits the road to take on Zionsville (11-10) on Friday.

Game 5: Brownsburg vs. Hamilton Southeastern

The Brownsburg Bulldogs (12-10) head to Hamilton County to take on the Royals of Hamilton Southeastern (15-6).

Game 6: Franklin Central vs. Westfield

No. 4 Westfield (16-2) plays host to the Flashes of Franklin Central (10-12) on Friday.

Game 7: Brebeuf vs. Heritage Christian

3A No. 2 Brebeuf (13-4) will travel on Friday to take on Heritage Christian (12-7).

