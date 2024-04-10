Indiana Fever hosting 2024 Fever Draft Party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever will host fans for the Fever Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Fever will have the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive season. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday on Bicentennial Unity Plaza. Fans can grab food and beverages, then move inside for the live stream on the scoreboard, experience family-fun activities, get some shots up on the Bicentennial Unity court, and hear from Fever General Manager Lin Dunn as she discusses her draft process.

Heading into draft night, the Indiana Fever own three of the 36 draft picks:

1st round – 1st overall

2nd round – 15th overall

3rd round – 27th overall

When & Where

Monday, April 15

5:30 PM – Bicentennial Unity Plaza Party

6:30 PM – Gainbridge Fieldhouse Doors Open

7:00 PM – Draft Pre-show

7:30 PM – Draft Live Stream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The 2024 WNBA Draft will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Secure your complementary ticket!

Fans can claim a complimentary ticket for the Draft Party and complete the Photo Waiver for each person in their party. Complimentary parking will be available in the Virginia Avenue Garage directly across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever home game tickets on sale Monday, April 15!

Tickets for Indiana Fever home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 25th season will go on sale to the general public Monday, April 15 beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Special presale happening now

Indiana Fever fans have their first opportunity to buy single-game tickets for all the exciting matchups of the 2024 season during a special 10-day presale, currently ongoing until Monday, April 15. The presale allows fans the chance to purchase tickets to the games they are most excited to attend. A limited number of tickets for two games per day will go on sale for a 24-hour period. Once the window closes on those games, tickets for two new games will go on sale, again for 24 hours.

There is a 6-ticket limit for each game. Fans interested in inquiring about season ticket packages should visit feverbasketball.com/tickets or call 317-917-2528.

Related Coverage