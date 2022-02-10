Indiana Pacers

Report: Pacers trade Torrey Craig to Phoenix

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 08: Torrey Craig #13 of the Indiana Pacers drives against Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on February 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have made another trade, according to reports.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are working to trade forward Torrey Craig to the Suns in exchange for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick.

The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The Pacers have made several trades in the last week.

On Sunday, Indiana moved shooting guard Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for the Cavaliers 2022 first-round draft pick, the Rockets 2022 second-round draft pick, and the Jazz 2027 second-round pick.

On Tuesday , the team traded Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

Torrey Craig appeared in 51 games this season for the Pacers, averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and just over one assist per game. In August, the Pacers signed Craig to a two-year, $10 million deal, according to Wojnarowski.

Jalen Smith played in 29 games for the Suns this season. He averaged six points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game. Smith is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.