Tyrese Haliburton has 20 assists in Pacers victory over Bulls

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton argues a call with a referee during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO (AP) — NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton had a career-high 20 without a turnover and scored 21 points to help the Indiana Pacers hold off the Chicago Bulls 120-104 on Thursday night.

Questionable to play before the game because of a sore lower back, became the fifth player in NBA history to have 20 or more assists without a turnover, following Kevin Porter (1978), John Lucas (1983), Rickey Green (1984) and Chris Paul (2016).

Myles Turner led Indiana with 24 points, and Buddy Hield added 19 points. The high-scoring Pacers were 19 of 42 from 3-point range en route to their second straight victory.

Haliburton made a three late 3-pointers to quell a furious Bulls rally, which had seen them take a 93-90 lead with eight minutes remaining after trailing by as much as 25.

Haliburton assisted on a Hield 3-pointer that extended the Pacers lead to 19 early in the third quarter, and jubilantly mimed a timeout signal to the Chicago bench in celebration, but the Bulls had a 14-1 run and cut it to 85-77 entering the fourth.

Patrick Williams led Chicago with 22 points, and DeMar DeRozan had 21. The injury-riddled Bulls have lost two of their last three amid a six-game homestand.

Coby White has picked up much of the offensive slack while All-Star guard Zach Lavine has missed the last 14 games with right foot inflammation, but scuffled to a 5-for-19 shooting night while scoring 16 points.

