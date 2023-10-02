A positive takeaway from the Colts’ overtime loss to the Rams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It did not start well at all.

The Indianapolis Colts found themselves down 20-0 at halftime to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

In fact, the Rams actually took a 23-0 lead in the third quarter. The average fan may have been thinking at that point, ‘This game is over.’

The Colts proved those people wrong.

They fought back, ultimately forcing overtime by scoring the game’s next 23 points.

Even though the Rams would end up winning in overtime by the final of 29-23, the Colts still proved to themselves they are never out of a game.

“We know what we have in the locker room, we just got to be able to protect it, go out and be intentional in practice and don’t give any freebees,” Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “We got behind the eight ball early and had to work back into it. Obviously, we all see the fight in this team we just got to be better coming out.”

That “fight” is a good thing to have, especially in a league in which so many games aren’t decided until the final seconds.

“There’s no quit in our team,” safety Julian Blackmon told News 8 Sports. “We got a good team. We know that. We just got to protect it and find ways to be on the other side of it, come out with wins.”

This was the second week in a row that Indianapolis has played in an overtime game. Last week, they beat Baltimore 22-19 thanks in part to kicker Matt Gay’s historic performance.

Of course, this result against the Rams was not the result the Colts would have liked to have.

Wide receiver Josh Downs understands though that playing in these close games now could benefit the team going forward.

“It’s always good to go to overtime just for conditioning purposes,” Downs said with a smile. “And just to battle it out and really see who’s going to fight and claw to win a game.”

Indianapolis will hope to put that mentality on full display next weekend when it hosts the Titans. Kickoff is set for next Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Lucas Oil Stadium.