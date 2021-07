Indianapolis Colts

Colts add 3 players to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts celebrate a touchdown in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerbacks T.J. Carrie and Xavier Rhodes have been placed on the list.

The list is for players who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone who has.

The Colts moved in to Grand Park in Westfield for training camp on Monday.