Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady amid team struggles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have fired the team’s offensive coordinator after a disappointing start to the 2022 season.

The team announced Tuesday morning that Marcus Brady had been relieved of duties as offensive coordinator.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” head coach Frank Reich said in a news release. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

Brady’s removal comes one week after the team benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan and replaced him with Sam Ehlinger.

The Colts (3-4-1) have scored just 12 touchdowns in the first eight games of the season, ranking 29th in the NFL.

The Colts also rank 30th in the NFL in points per game (16.1), ahead of only Pittsburgh and Denver.

“This morning we relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as Offensive Coordinator. I wish this good man all the best,” Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted.

