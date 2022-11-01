Indianapolis Colts

Colts trade RB Nyheim Hines to Buffalo for RB Zack Moss, draft pick

Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is going to the Buffalo Bills.

The Colts say they are getting running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in return.

NFL’s trade deadline was at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and at least deals were made Tuesday across the league.

Hines in mid-October entered the concussion protocol after wobbling off the field early in the Colts’ overtime victory Oct. 6 at Denver. He returned to the game play in the Colts’ 19-10 loss Oct. 23 against the Tennessee Titans.

Hines had expressed frustration after the Colts’ 17-16 loss Sunday to the Washington Commanders. “We walked the ball up and down the field,” Hines said to a Colts.com reporter, “and it’s like, we come up with 16 points.”

“We can’t keep beating ourselves,” Hines added in the Colts.com report. “Those guys get paid too but offensively we got to execute.”

Hines joined the Colts in 2018. He has a contract that runs through the 2024 season.

Nyheim Hines percentage of offensive snaps this season: 28%

30%

45%

32%

4% (injured)

OUT

38%

36% Essentially the same numbers as ‘21. The talk of an increased role in ‘22 never materialized. — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) November 1, 2022

