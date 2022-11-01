Colts trade RB Nyheim Hines to Buffalo for RB Zack Moss, draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is going to the Buffalo Bills.
The Colts say they are getting running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in return.
NFL’s trade deadline was at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and at least deals were made Tuesday across the league.
Hines in mid-October entered the concussion protocol after wobbling off the field early in the Colts’ overtime victory Oct. 6 at Denver. He returned to the game play in the Colts’ 19-10 loss Oct. 23 against the Tennessee Titans.
Hines had expressed frustration after the Colts’ 17-16 loss Sunday to the Washington Commanders. “We walked the ball up and down the field,” Hines said to a Colts.com reporter, “and it’s like, we come up with 16 points.”
“We can’t keep beating ourselves,” Hines added in the Colts.com report. “Those guys get paid too but offensively we got to execute.”
Hines joined the Colts in 2018. He has a contract that runs through the 2024 season.

“INDIANAPOLIS COLTS ACQUIRE RB-ZACK MOSS AND 2023 DRAFT PICK FROM BUFFALO BILLS IN EXCHANGE FOR RB-NYHEIM HINES
“Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines.
“Moss, 5-9, 205 pounds, played in 31 games in three seasons (2020-22) with the Bills since being selected by the team in the third round (86th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He registered 225 carries for 917 yards (4.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns. Moss also compiled 44 receptions for 319 yards (7.3 avg.) and two touchdowns. He appeared in two postseason contests (one start).
“Hines, 5-9, 196 pounds, played in 72 games (16 starts) in five seasons (2018-22) with the Colts since being selected by the team in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. His career totals include 300 carries for 1,205 yards (4.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns, 235 receptions for 1,725 yards (7.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns, 73 punt returns for 862 yards (11.8 avg.) and two touchdowns and 13 kickoff returns for 263 yards (20.2 avg.). Hines appeared in three postseason contests (one start).
