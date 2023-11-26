Colts legend kicks off Bucs game by hitting the anvil

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From making game-winning field goals to hitting the anvil, Adam Vinatieri continues to be one of the most beloved players in Indianapolis Colts history.

The NFL’s all-time points leader was welcomed back into Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday as the honorary starter to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Vinatieri was all smiles and all muscle when hitting the anvil, as the crowd went wild in support. He sported a Jim Irsay Band shirt, saying he wanted to “support the boss” for the days events. A group of Marines that drove all the way from Washington D.C. also took part in the fun.

Vinatieri loved being back in the Colts stadium, saying nothing beats being on the field with his teammates, but hitting the anvil was a close second.

Vinatieri was a staple on the Colts roster from 2006 to 2019, finishing his 24-year NFL career in Indy. He’s a four-time Super Bowl champion — one of which he won with the Colts when the Horseshoe defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Over the course of his career, Vinatieri was a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. He’s scored 2,673 points with a career-long 44 consecutive field goals made — both are still NFL records. He also has the record for the most field goals made (599), most seasons with 100+ points (21), most field goals made in postseason (14) and most combined regular season and postseason games played (97).

The Colts current kicker Matt Gay is tied with Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins for the most 50+ yard field goals made entering Week 12. Vinatieri believes greatness is coming for Gay, including perhaps breaking some of his long-standing records.

