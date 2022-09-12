Indianapolis Colts

Colts’ Nelson spends time postgame with Uvalde football team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans 20-20 tie to open the 2022 NFL season, the WISH-TV Colts Postgame Show captured a special moment involving Quenton Nelson and the Uvalde (Texas) high school football team.

The Uvalde team, which has been a source of strength for the surrounding community following a horrific mass shooting earlier this year, received a standing ovation during the game from the crowd in Houston.

Postgame, the Texans hosted every player and coach on the field to take in a taste of life in the NFL.

While heading back to the team bus from visitors locker room, Nelson stopped and signed gear for every Uvalde player looking for an autograph from the Colts all-pro guard.

It should also be noted that many other Colts players and coaches who stopped to spend time with the team before leaving NRG Stadium.