Indianapolis Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Thursday game vs. Denver

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out from playing Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Taylor injured his ankle in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

On Monday, coach Frank Reich said there was no news on Taylor’s ankle injury from Sunday’s game.

“Not yet,” Reich said. “Just know that we’ve just got to evaluate it the next couple of days. I haven’t spoken with him yet today. We’ll see how it goes this week.”

A team injury report said Taylor did not participate in practice Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

Taylor has struggled since week two of the season. He’s averaging just 82 rushing yards per game after after 106.5 in 2021. He has not scored a touchdown since the first game of the season.

Star linebacker Shaquille Leonard has also been ruled out for Thursday night.