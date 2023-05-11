Colts releasing 2023 regular season schedule

Quarterback Anthony Richardson talks with the media after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday evening, the NFL will officially announce the regular season schedules for all 32 teams.

In advance of announcing the times and dates, the Indianapolis Colts said Monday that the team will host nine regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium in the 2023 season against these opponents:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

The Colts also will play eight regular season road games against these opponents:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots. This game, which was announced Wednesday, will start at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.