Colts releasing 2023 regular season schedule

Quarterback Anthony Richardson talks with the media after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday evening, the NFL will officially announce the regular season schedules for all 32 teams.

In advance of announcing the times and dates, the Indianapolis Colts said Monday that the team will host nine regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium in the 2023 season against these opponents:

  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams

The Colts also will play eight regular season road games against these opponents:

Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

