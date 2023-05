Colts take on Patriots in Germany as part of NFL International Series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts will face the New England Patriots in Germany this upcoming season.

The Indianapolis Colts will be heading to Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 12 as a part of the NFL International Series. It will mark the Colts’ second time participating in the series and their second regular season game outside of the U.S.

The team made the announcement in a tweet Wednesday morning.