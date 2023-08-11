Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson earns start for first preseason game in Buffalo

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The decision is made.

Rookie Anthony Richardson will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts to open the preseason against the Bills.

“I’m excited,” Richardson said after practice Thursday. “I get to run out there first, and hopefully put up some points early.”

“I want to just see where he’s at. You know, get him out there,” said head coach Shane Steichen after being asked why he chose to start Richardson over veteran Gardner Minshew. “He’s been doing a nice job. Just get him out there with the guys, and go from there.”

Richardson is ready to put his talents to the test against in his first true NFL experience.

“It let’s me know where I’m at, so I’m definitely excited to go against a different opponent instead of going against Zaire [Franklin] and Shaq Leonard every single day,” Richardson said. “I’m looking forward to the first hit. Once I get hit, I know I’m in the game for real, so hopefully they don’t hit me too hard.”

Richardson will get his first taste of starting in the NFL at just 21 years old. If he were to start week one for the Colts, he’d be one of the youngest starting quarterbacks in league history.

This rookie knows emotions will be running high on Saturday in Buffalo.

“I know I’m going to be anxious,” Richardson said. “I get to play football again, so that’s always something big, and then just being on the big stage, even going to Buffalo, I’ve never been, so it’s a first for everything. I’m excited.”

Richardon’s teammates are just as excited to see what their fourth overall draft pick can do.

“The way he’s kind of melded into this offense, kind of has started to make it his own,” tight end Kylen Granson said. “It’s very impressive to see a rookie come in and really pick something up. I couldn’t even imagine as a quarterback, having to learn so much more, everything rests on your shoulders, but he’s taken it in stride and shown to be a leader. I’m just excited to see how he does.”

“I think he’s earned a lot of respect early on, and I think he’s done that by how he prepares,” quarterback Gardner Minshew said. “He wants to learn, wants to do it the right way, so I think he’s doing everything he needs to do right now.”

Next thing to do: Win.

