‘Did we just become best friends?’ Colts players sport ‘Step Brothers’ shirts

Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson and Michael Pittman Jr. pay homage to the "Step Brothers" movie with their own matching sweater portrait. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts players are making waves on social media for their photoshoots – once again.

This time, Anthony Richardson and Michael Pittman Jr. pay homage to the “Step Brothers” movie with their own matching sweater portrait displayed perfectly on their pregame T-shirts.

The two players sported the pictured T-shirt on Sunday outside Lucas Oil Stadium before the Colts took on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Indianapolis Colts posted the photos side-by-side on social media with the iconic caption “Did we just become best friends?!”

(Courtesy/The Indianapolis Colts) (Courtesy/The Indianapolis Colts)

Step Brothers movie poster. (Provided Photo/ Sony Pictures)

People immediately began commenting wondering where they could buy the shirt in reaction to the creative move.

The Anthony Richardson and Michael Pittman Jr. Step Brothers Shirt is now for sale in various colors and styles online at ViralStyle starting at $17.50.

Camisha Medley Brown wrote, “Favorite movie! Favorite team!! Let’s get the W today fellas!!! “

Courtesy: ViralStyle Courtesy: ViralStyle

After just a few minutes the moment started making headlines.

Bleacher Report posted “Anthony Richardson and Michael Pittman Jr. rocking matching “Step Brothers” shirts with their faces on it.”

JPAFootball wrote “Hilarious: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson and WR Michael Pittman got matching ‘Step Brothers’ shirts.”

The Football Dudes posted “Yep! Colts ‘Step Brothers’ Shirts: Anthony Richardson and Michael Pittman just became best friends.”

The pregame portrait wardrobe had some people reminiscing over Indianapolis Colts player Kylen Granson‘s hilarious ‘new baby’ photoshoot celebrating his first NFL Touchdown.

Despite the fun pregame wardrobe, the Indianapolis Colts fell into a 23-0 3rd quarter deficit against the Los Angeles Rams but fought all the way back to force overtime, eventually losing 29-23.

Richardson was a bright spot, especially his running ability.

“It’s a huge part of my game,” Richardson said at the podium. “If a quarterback is able to extend the play, most of the time it is going to work out. If it doesn’t work the way we design it to work, I just try to improvise and make things work. My teammates knew where to go whenever I did leave the pocket and I just gave them the ball so they can make plays.”