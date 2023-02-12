Report: Colts targeting Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as next head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The search for the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts may be drawing to a close.
The Colts have zeroed in on Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
The team targeted Steichen to be their next head coach “after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction,” Schefter tweeted at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Schefter says the Colts plan to hire Steichen if the two sides can decide on a contract, but they’re not allowed to agree to a deal until after Super Bowl LVII.
Team owner Jim Irsay and his staff have interviewed at least 13 candidates — including Steichen and interim head coach Jeff Saturday — in the last month.
On Jan. 23, the team released a full list of interviews and candidates in a piece by Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz. From his story, here’s the list of candidates by date of interview:
- Jan. 11: Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.
- Jan. 12: Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
- Jan. 13: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
- Jan. 14: Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.
- Jan. 19: Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
- Jan. 20: Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
- Jan. 22: New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
Irsay gave fans some insight into the hiring process on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that a final decision was coming “in Days not Hours.”
The Colts fired previous head coach Frank Reich, who was recently tapped to lead the Carolina Panthers, in November and finished the season 4-12-1.