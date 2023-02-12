Indianapolis Colts

Report: Colts targeting Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as next head coach

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The search for the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts may be drawing to a close.

The Colts have zeroed in on Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The team targeted Steichen to be their next head coach “after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction,” Schefter tweeted at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Schefter says the Colts plan to hire Steichen if the two sides can decide on a contract, but they’re not allowed to agree to a deal until after Super Bowl LVII.

Team owner Jim Irsay and his staff have interviewed at least 13 candidates — including Steichen and interim head coach Jeff Saturday — in the last month.

On Jan. 23, the team released a full list of interviews and candidates in a piece by Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz. From his story, here’s the list of candidates by date of interview:

Irsay gave fans some insight into the hiring process on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that a final decision was coming “in Days not Hours.”

The Colts fired previous head coach Frank Reich, who was recently tapped to lead the Carolina Panthers, in November and finished the season 4-12-1.