Richardson among seven Colts named captains for 2023 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four months from being drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson is already a team captain.

The Indianapolis Colts announced their seven captains for the 2023 season, with Richardson among the list of perennial playmakers.

Guard Quentin Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, cornerback Kenny Moore II and linebackers Zaire Franklin and Shaquille Leonard will join Richardson with captains patches on their jerseys this season.

The captains are voted on by their teammates, which makes Richardson’s selection even more telling for how he’s fitting in to the locker room.

“I think it’s big,” said head coach Shane Steichen. “It just shows what the team has thought about him. There is no favoritism. It was these guys, their votes and they voted him to be one of the top seven captains and I’m excited for him to get that honor. I think that’s a big honor as a rookie.”

Richardson is clearly making an impact on even the most veteran players on the roster.

“It says a lot as a young guy, 21-years-old coming into the league with limited college experience. It says a lot and the way he carries himself, really says a lot,” said tight end Mo Alie-Cox. “Very humble, very easy going, very easy to talk to, and he’s always open to learning, so he’s our leader and as the offense, we’re going to follow him.”

“Anthony being a captain so young, it speaks to how he carries himself in the building, just the respect we all have for him,” said Franklin. “I think Shane said it the best, ‘we’ve got his back no matter what.’ It’s going to be highs and lows with the season, but I want him to know that he’s our leader, we’re going to ride and rock and roll off of him. He sets the tempo and we’ve got his back. I think him just getting voted by the team says a lot of what we think about him, how he approaches his work and how he approaches the game. Looking forward to him being able to get out there and put real stats up.”

“I think he just keeps growing,” said Kelly. “I mean, he’s grown every single day he’s been here. He keeps getting better, learning from his mistakes and owning them – I think ownership a lot in that position and in general in the NFL goes a long way. Obviously, well deserved.”

The Colts open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.