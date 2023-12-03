What is Chuck Pagano’s advice to Coach Steichen ahead of the Colts playoff push?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are 6-5, holding onto the seventh and final AFC playoff spot ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

A big reason for the Colts success amid a three-game winning streak? Head Coach Shane Steichen.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano knows what it is like to have success wearing the headset for the Horseshoe, but even Pagano is blown away by Steichen’s success of late.

On “Countdown to Kickoff,” Indy’s only hour-long Colts pregame television show, Pagano gave his advice to the first-time head coach ahead of the playoff push.

“The guy is crushing it!” Pagano said. “He’s been a model of consistency, he’s been the same guy ever since he walked into that building. He’s doing a phenomenal job. He comes from Philly, he’s been in a long playoff run, he understands how to take care of this team.”

Pagano, the head coach in Indianapolis from 2012-2017, told the former Eagles offense coordinator to “keep doing what you are doing.”

In addition to Steichen’s success, Pagano and News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun talk about how big Zack Moss is going to be for the Colts moving forward, as well as what the Indy defense needs to do against its division rival in Tennessee.

