Colts players are all-in on head coach Shane Steichen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, but it was only a month ago that the Horseshoe suffered three consecutive losses.

A big reason why? First-time head coach Shane Steichen has been great for Indianapolis.

Five games into the season, Steichen’s fourth overall pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson, sustained a season-ending shoulder injury. All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor missed the first four games of the season and is now set to miss another month with a thumb injury.

Despite all of the ups and downs of the season, the Colts sit at 6-5 and hold the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoffs, and quarterback Gardner Minshew loves what Steichen brings to the team.

“He’s been super consistent,” Minshew said. “It would be easy to freak out and go in the tank when you lose three straight. Now you win three straight, and what do you know, he’s been pretty much the same.”

Minshew played for Steichen last season in Philadelphia when Steichen was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator and Minshew was the backup quarterback.

When asked if Steichen has changed at all from coordinator to head coach, Minshew gave a quick no.

“Not especially, and I think that’s a really good thing,” Minshew said. “He’s very true to himself, very true to the core values of our team. And that consistency is what you want in a head coach.”

Kenny Moore II has seen a lot in his seven years with the Colts and believes that Steichen is the perfect coach to lead the team to the playoffs and beyond.

“Ooh, it’s nothing short of amazing,” Moore said. “He’s a consistent guy. He’s this type of person, he’s this type of coach every single day, so everything he is preaching, from the team meeting room to practice, everything has been consistent. Whenever you show the guys that you are the same person each day, you love ball and you can definitely galvanize everybody in the locker room. I know he is the guy for the job and we are doing our best to give him our best each week.”

Meanwhile, Colts kicker Matt Gay is in his first year with the team after signing with Indianapolis in March.

“He’s awesome,” Gay said. “He’s got that mind that is just football-orientated, he’s constantly thinking of situations and different plays and things like that. When you see how much he cares, guys really buy in. I think we are hitting that stride where guys are really buying into it and he has really won over the locker room. Guys really just want to play for him and want to win for him.”

Star linebacker Zaire Franklin is always motivating the defense, something the team captain loves from his head coach.

“The energy, that focus, that drive, that intensity is great to have, great to see from your head man,” Franklin said. “He just always knows what to say, knows how to motivate, knows when to push, knows when to pull.”

The Colts return to the field on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST when they take on AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

