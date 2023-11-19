Indy Eleven keep key players for 2024 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven already have their sights set on next season.

The Boys in Blue made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 after finishing the regular season with a 13-11-10 record. Charleston Battery ended the Indy Eleven season in the conference quarterfinals in October.

“It was obviously a special year for me and the team I was on; we had a really good group. We worked incredibly hard for each other,” midfielder Jack Blake said. “Coming into the season, there were high expectations for us. In January, it was an expectation for us to make the playoffs. It’s something that we were more than capable of achieving. We’ve achieved that.”

Now, the Eleven are gearing up to get back to the playoffs in 2024. It would be the fourth playoff appearance since 2018.

Nine players from the 2023 playoff team will return to Indianapolis. Both Adrian Diz Pe and Cam Lindley will be back after both were selected to the USL Championship All-League second-team. Lindley ranked second in passes and sixth in assists and chances created for the entire USL Championship league.

Captain Sebastian Guenzatti comes back after leading the Eleven with 11 goals in 2023. Jack Blake and Aodhan Quinn also return. Quinn was first in the league, netting seven goals off penalty kicks. He finished with nine total goals, while Blake had three.

On the defensive end of the field, Younes Boudadi, Callum Chapman-Page and Macauley King will all be back on the roster for the Indy Eleven. Meanwhile, keeper Yannik Oettl will be in net once again after recording a 70.5% save percentage, including six clean sheets after 20 matches.

“As players we want to win. This club means a lot to me,” King said before the playoff game against Charleston. “This was my first professional contract. I love being back here. I want to do well for the club, but I want to stay here.”

WISH-TV is the official media partner of the Indy Eleven, broadcasting most of the home matches locally and on our sister station, MyIndyTV-23.

The 2024 schedule has yet to be announced as the fight for another playoff berth begins.