Indiana native signs with Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Soccer player Karsen Henderlong is no stranger to the Hoosier State.

And on Thursday, it was announced he would stay in the state for a bit longer.

That’s because Indy Eleven has signed the forward to its squad for the upcoming 2024 USL Championship season.

Henderlong, who is a Crown Point native, “was a member of the Indiana Fire Academy from 2016-19 and finished his collegiate career at Indiana University during the 2022 and 2023 seasons,” according to a news release.

Henderlong played in 46 matches during his two seasons in Bloomington. He was part of the Hoosiers’ NCAA College Cup run in 2022.

This past season, he scored four goals and had three assists for IU. Henderlong had two goals and two assists for IIU during the 2022 season.

Prior to his time at IU, Henderlong played collegiately at Xavier University, seeing action in 45 matches over the course of his three seasons at Xavier. He scored 22 goals and had seven assists during his tenure at Xavier.

He was named a member of the All-BIG EAST First Team for his performance in the fall of 2021. He was a member of the All-BIG EAST Second Team for his performance in the spring of 2021.

Terms of the deal will not be disclosed, per club policy. Individual status is pending league and federation approval.

The following is a look at Indy Eleven’s roster as of Feb. 8:

Goalkeepers (3): Cayden Crawford^, Yannik Oettl, Hayden Vostal^

Defenders (8): Danny Barbir, Younes Boudadi, Callum Chapman-Page, Adrian Diz Pe, Macauley King, Logan Neidlinger^, Josh O’Brien, Aedan Stanley

Midfielders (7): Jack Blake, Tyler Gibson, Nikola Ivetic^, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Diego Sanchez, Max Schneider

Forwards (7): Benji Chavarria^, Elliot Collier, Sebastian Guenzatti, Karsen Henderlong, Douglas Martinez, Roberto Molina, Augustine Williams

^USL Academy Contract

Indy Eleven has its next preseason match on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EDT against Chicago Fire FC. It is open to the public and will be played at Westfield’s Grand Park Events Center.

The team’s regular season begins on March 9 at Oakland Roots SC. The first home match for the Boys in Blue will be played on March 23 against Sacramento Republic FC.