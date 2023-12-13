Alex Palou’s car will have a new look for the 2024 IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou will have a new look for next season.

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Tuesday that Palou’s No. 10 car will now be sponsored by DHL Express, replacing title sponsor American Legion.

The CGR team and DHL have a multiyear agreement with the new car debuting during the season opener in Florida at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10.

Palou said in a news conference Tuesday that he’s excited to have a colorful car on the track that will catch everyone’s attention. DHL’s company colors are bright yellow and red. Palou will keep the No. 10 car, though. The Spaniard has a lot of history with the No. 10. His first go-kart number was also 10.

The pressure is already on for Palou to win a second straight series championship. If he can accomplish that feat, he would be the first IndyCar driver to do so since Dario Franchitti hoisted three in a row from 2009-11. Franchitti also raced for the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

“The pressure is part of our sport,” Palou said. “It’s part of the game. It’s what drives us to be better and to push our limits everyday to try to beat everybody. At the end of the day that is what we have to do, we have to win.”

The defending champ dominated the field last season, winning five races and two poles while recording 10 podium finishes. It was Palou’s second championship in three years, beating the tough field in 2021.

“Once you win one race, it’s not like you relax and say, ‘That’s it. I’m done.’ The feeling that you get is so good that you want to do it again,” Palou said. “When it’s a championship it’s multiplied by 18. So, everybody is excited.”