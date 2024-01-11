Check out photos from IndyCar Media Day in downtown Indianapolis

Josef Newgarden posing for the cameras at IndyCar Media Day at the JW Marriott in Downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NTT IndyCar Series season is right around the corner and all of the top drivers on Wednesday were in downtown Indianapolis to kick off the season at IndyCar Media Day.

See the best photos from all the festivities at the JW Marriott in the photo gallery below!

Check out photos from IndyCar Media Day in downtown Indianapolis Josef Newgarden, click next for more! (WISH Photo) 1 / 26 Josef Newgarden, click next for more! (WISH Photo)

1 / 26

The IndyCar season gets started exactly two months from Wednesday. The series opens on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., for the Firestone Grand Prix on March 10.

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on the NTT IndyCar Series throughout the season, follow us on X and Facebook.