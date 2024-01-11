The ‘saying’ from Roger Penske that Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden is taking to heart

Josef Newgarden speaking with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun at the IndyCar Media Day at the JW Marriott in Downtown Indianapolis. (WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season begins in just two months, but a lot of focus is already on the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The reigning champion of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has his sights set on a repeat.

Josef Newgarden is striving to become just the sixth driver in the history of the Indianapolis 500 to win the race in back-to-back years.

Last year, the Team Penske driver won the Indy 500 for the first time in his 13-year career after passing Marcus Ericsson on the final lap of the race.

“One of my favorite sayings from Roger Penske is ‘Good enough is not good enough,’” Newgarden said. “How do you stay motivated? For us, it is going after the next goal and that is winning another Indy 500. That would be No. 20 for ‘The Captain’ (Penske), and No. 2 for me.”

In a one-on-one conversation with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun at IndyCar Content Day, Newgarden described how winning last year’s Indy 500 has affected his mindset heading into the 2024 season.

“I am very motivated, more motivated than before I had won it,” Newgarden said. “It has that effect on you, you would think that once you win the Indianapolis 500, you are set, but I feel more motivated to win it now. I am really excited to come back.”

Like other previous winners of the Indy 500, the fire only grows to win it again.

“I get good feelings about this place, this town, this race. It’s special,” Newgarden said. “I think my appreciation has only gone up tenfold after winning it. It has a magical effect on you when you are lucky enough to win.”

The NTT IndyCar Series season will start on March 10 in the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is slated for May 26.

