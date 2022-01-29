Sports

QB Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons in NFL, sources say

Tom Brady, 44, threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns as the Buccaneers continued their perfect start to the season with a 48-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. (Provided Photo/Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images via CNN)

(WISH) — Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is retiring from the National Football League, multiple sources said Saturday, although other sources say he hasn’t quite made up his mind.

Brady’s TB12sports Twitter account wrote at 2:48 p.m. Saturday; “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady.” However, that tweet was later deleted less than an hour after it was posted.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Don Yee, Brady’s agent, deferred any comment on the quarterback’s future to Brady himself. “I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said in a statement to ESPN. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the conversations.

On Wednesday, Brady posted a message on Instagram that intensified retirement speculation. Four days later, a decision appears to be final for the 44-year-old.

Remarkably, Brady walks away, statistically still near the top of his game.

This past regular season with Tampa Bay, Brady led the National Football League in passing yards (5,316), passing yards per game (312.7), passing completions (485), passing attempts (719) and touchdowns (43).

Statistically, the unquestioned greatest quarterback of all-time departs as the NFL’s leader in career victories (623), passing yards (85,520) and passing touchdowns (624).

Brady’s record 10 Super Bowl appearances are four more than the next closest NFL player.

Brady earned the following awards in bunches: A three-time NFL League MVP, a 15-time Pro Bowl selection and a six-time AP All-Pro quarterback.

In 20 total career games against Indianapolis, Brady posted a career-record of 16-4, with 5,016 passing yards (250.8 per game), 39 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

The lone Colts postseason victory against Brady? The 2007 AFC Championship game in Indianapolis.

Trailing by 15 points with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter, the Colts pulled off what stands as the most crucial comeback in franchise history, defeating the Patriots 38-34 in route to a Super Bowl XLI victory over the Chicago Bears.

In 2012, Brady and the Patriots traveled to Indianapolis for Super Bowl XLVI. In one of only of his three Super Bowl defeats, the New York Giants held off New England 21-17, as a last-second Hail Mary pass from Brady fell incomplete to the Lucas Oil Stadium Turf.

In 17 career head-to-head meetings against Peyton Manning, Brady won the series 11-6.

One of the more enjoyable stats for Colts and Broncos fans: in Brady-Manning AFC Championship Game matchups, Manning owns a 3-1 record.

What did Brady earn, on the field, over 22 career seasons? Nearly $293 million.

A salute to the greatest quarterback of all time ahead of whatever is next for one of the greatest competitors sport will ever see.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

After two plus decades, the AFC East is finally, officially, off the hook.



Tom Brady's career record against the division? 90-22.



