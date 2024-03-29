Ron Newland talks Hoosiers love for Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of one of the biggest sports days of the year in Indiana, the Boys’ High School Basketball State Championship, Ron Newland stopped by Daybreak to talk about Hoosiers’ love for the sport.

Newland is the former Executive Director of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s written a new book “Legacy and Legend: The History and Mythology of Basketball in Indiana,” where he explores the history of basketball in the Hoosier State and how it became so large.

“Basketball in Indiana dates back to the first decade of the 20th century when spectator sports were first taking off all over the country,” Newland said.

Indiana, a predominantly rural state, boasted around 1,000 small high schools, each equipped with sufficient boys to form a basketball team. Almost immediately, the state initiated a massive statewide tournament featuring 800 teams competing for a singular state championship. The tournament garnered immense popularity, prompting schools to construct gyms with seating capacities of up to 7,000 spectators.

This led to basketball becoming very important a lot earlier than many other places in the country.

“I do think it had to do with the fact that as technology and communications and transportation was making spectator sports possible everywhere,” Newland said.

