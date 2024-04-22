Roncalli head football coach resigns after two seasons

Eric Quintana, former head football coach at Roncalli High School. The school announced on April 22, 2024, that Quintana had resigned from his position as coach after only two seasons. (Provided Photo/Roncalli High School)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roncalli High School announced Monday morning that its head football coach has resigned after coaching for only two seasons.

Eric Quintana, who also served as a physical education teacher, started coaching the Royals in 2022. The school says during his time, “the Royals were (a total) 16-9 and captured sectional, regional, and Circle City championships in the 2022 season.”

He was also named Marion County Coach of the Year in 2022.

David Lauck, athletic director at Roncalli, said, “All of us at Roncalli thank Coach Quintana for the time and energy he invested into our football program these past two years. We wish him continued success in all of his future endeavors.”

The school did not provide a reason for why Quintana resigned.