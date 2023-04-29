Two Purdue players get drafted in fourth round

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: A Purdue Boilermakers helmet is seen on the sidelines during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WISH) — The pick is in for Purdue! Two of Purdue’s biggest stars from the 2022 season were selected by teams in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Receiver Charlie Jones is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals. Last year’s AFC North champs drafted Jones in the fourth round as the 131st pick, adding to an already-loaded receiver room that includes Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Jones was the Boilermakers’ leading receiver in 2022 with 1,361 yards after 110 catches and 12 touchdowns on the way to Purdue’s first appearance in the Big Ten Championship game.

Just a few picks later, quarterback Aiden O’Connell was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders ended the season in turmoil in the quarterback position, ultimately trading longtime starter Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints.

O’Connell finished his senior season with 320 completions for 3,490 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The Boilermakers have now had at least two players drafted for four straight years.