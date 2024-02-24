Wrap-up of numbers from NBA All-Star Game

Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors and Eastern Conference All-Stars lifts the trophy after defeating the Western Conference All-Stars during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here are a few of the numbers created when the NBA brought its All-Star Game and the affiliated weekend activities to Indianapolis last weekend.

190,000+: Number of fans visiting the city, according to an Indiana Pacers post on the X platform on Friday.

Number of fans visiting the city, according to an Indiana Pacers post on the X platform on Friday. $3.5 million: Amount provided to youths, families and people in need across Indiana; again from the Pacers.

Amount provided to youths, families and people in need across Indiana; again from the Pacers. 11.6 million: Number of unique viewers who tuned in to Sunday’s game, an increase of 20% over the 2023 game, according to the NBA.

Number of unique viewers who tuned in to Sunday’s game, an increase of 20% over the 2023 game, according to the NBA. 211-186: Final score, with East beating West, and the highest-scoring game ever. The previous record was 374 in 2017. The 211 score broke the record for the winning team, with the previous mark being 196 from the West in 2016.

Final score, with East beating West, and the highest-scoring game ever. The previous record was 374 in 2017. The 211 score broke the record for the winning team, with the previous mark being 196 from the West in 2016. 42: Record-number of 3-pointers, eclipsing the record of 35 from Team LeBron in 2019.

The Pacers’ post on X also says Sunday’s game was the highest-attended in 14 years but did not provide a number.