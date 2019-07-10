Yolk celebrates anniversary with deals at Indy locations

It’s been voted a TOP 10 Brunch Spot by Visit Indy, and now Yolk, with three popular locations in the city, is celebrating its 5th anniversary this month!

Gianluca Pesce, Director of Communications, and Gerardo Vicente, Kitchen Lead at Yolk – City Way, team up in our kitchen to tell us more about their celebratory deals and tasty breakfast/brunch recipes!



Red Velvet French Toast Recipe

Ingredients

• 12 extra large Eggs

• ¼ cup Heavy cream

• 2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

• 1 teaspoon Cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon Nutmeg

• 1 teaspoon Powdered Sugar

• 6 slices of Red Velvet bread

• 1 pint of fresh strawberries

• Whipped cream to garnish

Method

• Whip eggs into a large bowl

• In a separate stainless bowl mix, the dry ingredients together (cinnamon, nutmeg, powdered sugar)

• Combine the eggs with the dry ingredients and mix

• Add the heavy cream and vanilla extract and mix thoroughly

• Dip each slice of red velvet bread in the batter. Do not soak the slices. Just enough to coat each side with batter.

• Immediately place the slice in a greased frying pan until each side is browned slightly

• Place cooked slices on a plate and top with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

*Note: Red velvet bread can be purchased at some local bakeries or stores, or viewers can simply make their favorite red velvet cake in a bread pan and slice into thick layers to use for the French Toast

California Omelet Recipe

Ingredients

• .5 oz. smashed avocado

• .5 oz. sliced mushrooms (any kind)

• .5 oz. green onion

• .5 oz. minced garlic

• .5 oz. diced tomato

• 5 eggs

• shredded cheddar cheese and shredded Swiss cheese

• 1 oz. sour cream

Method

• In an oiled non-stick sauté pan, sauté the avocado, mushrooms, green onion, garlic, and tomato over medium heat until soft.

• While ingredients are being sautéed, crack 5 eggs into a bowl and beat.

• Pour beaten eggs into sauté pan with the other ingredients.

• Mix in the eggs with the sautéed veggies and let cook for about 1 min.

• Begin to roll your omelet.

About Yolk:

• Throughout the last five years, Yolk has served more than 916,800 guests, purchased 30,770 pounds of coffee, poured 409,000 mugs of coffee, cooked 831,000 eggs and expanded from City Way to the Iron Works and Monument Circle neighborhoods.

• As a thank you to its guests, all three Indianapolis Yolk locations are offering $5 off orders of $30 or more for the entire month of July when they mention the restaurant’s fifth anniversary to their server.

• The first location to open in Indianapolis, Yolk – City Way, was established in 2014 attached to the Alexander Hotel, just steps from Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Field House and other iconic attractions.

• The second location, Yolk – Iron Works, features a gorgeous outdoor patio in the heart of top shopping destinations in the north of Indianapolis, while Yolk – Monument Circle offers guests a truly downtown experience with an ideal location in Salesforce Tower, the largest building in the state.



• Constantly pushing the envelope with new and creative breakfasts, specialty juices and its own private label premium coffee in urban, upscale settings, Yolk is known for its delicious breakfast and lunch fare.

• Yolk’s menu includes signature specialty dishes like eggs benedict, gourmet five-egg rolled omelet, a wide range of skillets and scramblers, pancakes, frittatas, crepes and many more scrumptious options, along with all-star menu items from the restaurant’s inventive Test Kitchen joining the menu on a regular basis.

• Now rapidly expanding in Indiana, Texas, Florida and more, Yolk aims to deliver an experience like no other for all guests.

• For more information about Yolk or to make a reservation at any one of the Indianapolis locations, please visit www.eatyolk.com, or connect with Yolk on Instagram and Facebook.

Social Media: @eatyolk