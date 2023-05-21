A beautiful week ahead!

It was a beautiful weekend across all of Indiana with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Race week is looking fantastic too. Monday will start out a bit on the cool side with lows in the 50s and highs near 80 degrees. It should be mostly sunny. Tuesday looks even better with more sun and temps in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday ushering in some clouds but it should pass through on the dry side. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Pleasant weather will continue into Thursday and Friday with dry conditions and highs in the 70s.