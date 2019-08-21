A warm and muggy day with a spotty storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A muggy and warm start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lots of clouds for the morning with a few peaks of sunshine through the afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time Wednesday afternoon with an isolated storm chance later on Wednesday.

Most will stay dry with areas south of I-70 having the highest chance of a storm chance. The southern half of the state has a marginal risk for a strong thunderstorm Wednesday evening. A spotty shower will linger overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.

After a cold front passes through the state, highs will cool significantly to the upper 70s with a few showers around through the day. It gets even cooler Friday with highs in the mid-70s Friday afternoon with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

This weekend will be a split one with highs slowly warming to near 80°. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine. Storm chances will increase for Sunday with highs warming to the lower 80s.

Scattered showers and possible storms will start the workweek next week with highs warming to the mid-80s.