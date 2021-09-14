Weather

A warm day with storms chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. It should be another warm one with highs headed to the upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. We have a front that will sag through the state later this evening sparking up spotty showers and storms.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather from Indy and points south while areas north have a slight risk. The main threat will be damaging winds and hail. Storms will move out just before midnight.

Lows Tuesday night will fall to the upper 60s.

On Wednesday there might be a lingering shower with improving conditions through the afternoon. Highs will cool significantly to the upper 70s! It should stay dry through the remainder of the week with highs will be warming up in a hurry. Highs will break into the lower 80s then mid-80s by the end of the week.

Highs this weekend should come close to 90° once again with dry and sunny conditions! The next chance of rain will arrive next Monday with highs still feeling a lot like summer. Most spots will be in the mid to upper 80s.