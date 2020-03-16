Active weather pattern ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have seen a mainly overcast day with light showers across the region.

Monday night:

Showers may linger through the early evening hours, but then taper off by mid-evening with cloudy skies.

Lows will dip into the upper 30’s.

Tuesday:

We will start off with cloudy skies, but skies will clear throughout the day and lead way to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will start off dry, and this lead way to scattered showers for the second half of the day. Our warm-up trend will continue as high’s look to top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

8 Day Forecast:

Thursday looks to be active as showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. It will be much warmer as high’s jump into the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers will linger into Friday morning with high’s sticking around on the much warmer side in the mid 60s. A big temperature drop will arrive for the weekend as we drop into the low to mid 40s for Saturday and Sunday. We look to rebound into the low to mid 50s for the first part of next week with more rain chances.