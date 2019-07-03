Another steamy and stormy afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures approach 90° for a 5th day in a row, with scattered strong storms possible this afternoon.

Today:

The steam bath across the Midwest continues again today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day. Like the past several days, Pop up storms will begin to develop by mid to late afternoon. Plenty of instability to help support a few strong storms, along with heavy downpours.

Much of central Indiana is under a marginal risk for severe storms today. Damaging wind will be the primary concern.

Highs top out near 90°, with heat index readings in the middle 90s this afternoon despite the rain chances.

Tonight:

Scattered showers should start to slowly diminish after sunset. Partly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

4th of July:

Similar setup for the holiday as the past several days. Many dry hours with hot and humid conditions. A few afternoon storms will likely develop by mid-afternoon, with chances hanging around until sunset. Coverage shouldn’t be quite as widespread as what we expect for today, so many more dry areas than wet for the second half of the day.

Highs top out in the middle to upper 80s.

IPL Freedom Fest:

While there will be rain chances – at least early on, the thinking is we should be all systems go for fireworks Thursday night. Be aware that a few showers/storms may be on radar while you are setting up your spot late afternoon, but chances should start to lower as we get closer to showtime.

8 day forecast:

Afternoon storm chances continue at least until Saturday. A system moving through will finally settle the pattern down, bringing dry weather to the area starting Sunday, along with some minor relief from the heat and higher humidity. Highs should hold to near normal levels for much of the back half of the extended forecast.