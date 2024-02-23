Areas of fog Friday morning, with snow returning Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sharp chill moving in to kick off the weekend, with a few snow showers for parts of the state early Saturday morning.

Friday:

Some patchy dense fog has developed over parts of the state this morning. Fog shouldn’t become widespread, but may hanging around through mid-morning we’re visibility is less than 1/4 mile.

The rest of the day is quiet and sunny, with highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Friday night:

A fast moving cold front will swing through the state later tonight. Watch for a rain/snow mix to arrive just before midnight, and flip to snow for the overnight hours.

Most consistent snow, and possible snow accumulations will likely be north and northeast of Indianapolis, where areas could pick up around or just over 1″.

Snow moves out by mid morning. Lows fall to the mid 20s.

Saturday:

Dry day ahead, with gradual clearing and chilly temperatures. Highs top out in the mid/upper 30s.

Sunday:

Big surge in warmth as we tap into a more southerly flow. Highs return to the middle/upper 50s to wrap up the weekend.

8 day forecast:

Near record warmth on tap to open up the week, both with possible record highs, but more likely warmest low temperatures likely Monday and Tuesday morning.

Watch for a potent late winter storm moving in mid-week. Some signs for the potential for severe storms late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Wind conditions will tag along with the storm threat.

Mild temps on tap through the storm system, with another shot of cooler air late week.

Long range pattern remains warm, with a high probability of above average temperatures for the first full week of March.





